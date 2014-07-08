Majestic Moose gold $350 coin struck to ‘five nines’ purity

Canada continues a series of Proof .99999 fine gold $350 coins with a 2014 issue honoring the majestic moose.

Canada continues a series of gold $350 coins by honoring the “Majestic Moose.”

The Proof 2014 .99999 fine gold coin, which was released July 2, is the second in a new annual series, following the sell-out last year of the Iconic Polar Bear coin.

The majestic moose is one of Canada’s most popular wildlife symbols, according to the Royal Canadian Mint.

The reverse image by Canadian artist Claudio D’Angelo offers a side profile of a bull moose as it makes its way through a forest clearing.

In this tranquil wintry setting, the moose is rendered in stunning detail — from its thick fur to the majesty of its antlers, its features are etched in great detail. The dark-colored moose traverses the snow-covered terrain with snow-clad trees in the background.

The obverse of the coin carries the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin weighs 35 grams and measures 34 millimeters in diameter. The coin has a mintage limit of 600 pieces and retails for $2,799.95 in Canadian funds.

Order details

The U.S. prices for collectors in the United States buying from the RCM fluctuate with the exchange rate, calculated at the time of purchase.

Telephone the RCM inside the United States at 800-268-6468. In Canada, telephone the RCM at 800-267-1871. Visit the RCM website to order.

Gatewest Coin Ltd. and Talisman Coins, official distributors for the RCM, carry the coin at fixed prices in U.S. dollars.

Gatewest offers the coin for $2,434.95 in U.S. funds; Talisman’s price is $2,499.95.

To contact Gatewest, telephone the firm at 888-565-2646 or visit its website.

Telephone Talisman at 888-552-2646 or visit its website.