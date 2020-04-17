World Coins

Magical Beasts: Creatures real and imagined on coins and medals

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Apr 17, 2020, 9 AM
Monsters, beasts and other wild creatures both real and imagined have long played an important part in cultural imagery and story-telling.

Original images courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Monsters, beasts and other wild creatures both real and imagined have long played an important part in cultural imagery and story-telling. Their continued depiction across centuries speaks to our shared love of the unusual, exotic, fantastic and frightening elements of life. 

In the cover feature for the May issue of Coin World, we look at the creatures who inhabit our coins and medals, from dragons to unicorns to a species of American puma now thought extinct. 

Read the feature exclusive to the digital and print editions to get a glimpse of these fascinating creatures as they grace coins and medals from all over the world, from many different cultures.

Connect with Coin World:  

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Precious Metals

Apr 11, 2020, 11 AM

Dragons dance on silver, gold from Perth Mint

Voices

Jan 20, 2017, 10 AM

Buffalo Fractional Gold May Be Returning

Voices

Mar 29, 2016, 8 AM

Royal Mint Launches Queen’s Beasts

Community Comments

Headlines