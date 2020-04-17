Magical Beasts: Creatures real and imagined on coins and medals
- Published: Apr 17, 2020, 9 AM
Monsters, beasts and other wild creatures both real and imagined have long played an important part in cultural imagery and story-telling. Their continued depiction across centuries speaks to our shared love of the unusual, exotic, fantastic and frightening elements of life.
In the cover feature for the May issue of Coin World, we look at the creatures who inhabit our coins and medals, from dragons to unicorns to a species of American puma now thought extinct.
Read the feature exclusive to the digital and print editions to get a glimpse of these fascinating creatures as they grace coins and medals from all over the world, from many different cultures.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction