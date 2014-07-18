Macedonia begins Signs of the Zodiac series with Leo coin

A new Proof .925 fine silver 10-denar coin from Macedonia begins the “Signs of the Zodiac” series by honoring the Leo.

A new coin series from Macedonia marking the 12 signs of the astrological Zodiac calendar begins with Leo.

The first Proof .925 fine silver 10 denars coin in the “Signs of the Zodiac” series was issued in mid-July by the National Bank of the Republic of Macedonia, through distributor International Coin House AG.

The Leo, the sign of those born between July 23 to Aug. 22, is represented by a lion, the Latin translation of the word.

The reverse of the coin shows a lion’s head with partially gold printed mane, and a cobalt glass insert depicting the Leo constellation. A symbol of the Leo zodiac sign against a crown background, and the inscription LEO, also appear.

The obverse of the coin carries the coat of arms of the Republic of Macedonia, surrounded by inscriptions that include the nation’s name, the coin's denomination, year of issue, and metal composition and fineness.

Symbols of seven planets (excluding Earth) and Pluto appear on the design, with an image of the sun and moon flanking an hourglass in the middle.

The sun is represented via gold ink printed on the cobalt glass insert, and gold ink highlights the hourglass and stars near the moon.

The oval coin measures 45 millimeters wide and 35 millimeters tall. The coin weighs 21 grams and has a mintage limit of 7,000 pieces.

One coin retails for €55.55. Shipping to the U.S. (from Poland) begins at €17 for one coin, and ranges from €24 for five coins to €45 euros for 10.

To order, or for more information, email the firm, visit its website or telephone it at (011) 41 52 202 4283.