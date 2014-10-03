Lyn Knight online coin auction set for Oct. 13 to 15

U.S. coins, Civil War tokens and world coins will be offered in an online auction by Lyn Knight Auctions Oct. 13 to 15, 2014, according to Rick Raines.

The lots will be offered on Knight Live and can be viewed by visiting the Lyn Knight website.

The first session on Oct. 13 opens at 5 p.m. with the Flatlander Collection of U.S. Half Cents and Large Cents. Many of the later date half cents and cents are in high Mint State grades, according to the catalog.

An 1825 Classic Head half cent, graded Mint State 62 brown by Professional Coin Grading Service, is among the lots to be offered. The catalog notes the coin has “just a touch of rub” and a “spot of darker toning between the 5 in the date and star 13.”

At 10 a.m. Oct. 14, the Hickman Collection of Civil War Patriotic and Store Card Tokens will be offered. More than 400 such items that have been in storage for the past 30 years will be offered.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 14, the Prudential Collection will be offered. It features “thousands of fresh to the market” U.S. coins, including many full sets, type coins and singles in their original holders from the pre-1920s era.

The Richard Bode Collection of world coins will be offered at 10 a.m. Oct. 15.

Lot viewing will be available by appointment Oct. 8 to 10 at the firm’s auction facility in Lenexa, Kan.

Lots will also be available for viewing Oct. 11 to 12 at the 46th annual Johnson County Numismatic Society Coin, Stamp and Card Show to be held at the Lenexa Community Center. Visit the club's website for more information about the show.

For more on the sale, email the auction firm.

