2016 €2 coin honors Grand Duchess Charlotte Bridge

Images courtesy of the Official Journal of the European Union.

Luxembourg’s 2016 circulating commemorative €2 coin honors the 50th anniversary of the Grand Duchess Charlotte Bridge in Luxembourg City.

The bridge — nicknamed the “Red Bridge” — was opened in 1966, crossing the Pfaffenthal district 74 meters (about 243 feet) above the Alzette River. It was named for Grand Duchess Charlotte, who was then ruling the nation. The current ruler, Grand Duke Henri, is the grand duchess's grandson.

The obverse of the coin shows the bridge, which is the main route connecting the city center of Luxembourg to the urban quarter of Kirchberg, the site of the city’s European Union institutions.

The text PONT GRANDE-DUCHESSE CHARLOTTE (translating to “Bridge Grand Duchess Charlotte”) and, underneath, the year it opened, 1966, are inscribed on the image of the bridge. At the top of the design are a bust of Grand Duke Henri and the year of issuance 2016. Across the lower part of the design is LUXEMBOURG.

One million coins are due for release in February or March.

The reverse carries the common European map design.

The 12 stars of the European flag appear on both sides of the ringed-bimetallic €2 coin.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.