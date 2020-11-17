Luxembourg plans circulating coin honoring birth of royal baby

Luxembourg has announced plans to circulate a €2 coin celebrating the birth of a royal baby, Prince Charles.

When thinking of European royalty, Luxembourg might not be the first thing that comes to mind.

However, the nation announced on Nov. 13 that it would issue a circulating commemorative to honor the May 10, 2020, birth of Prince Charles, an heir to that tiny nation’s throne.

The obverse design depicts at the center a representation of Prince Charles as well as the effigies of his parents, the Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and the Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie. Below these effigies, the text S.A.R. DE PRËNZ CHARLES (His Royal Highness the Prince Charles) is followed by the date of birth 10 MAY 2020. At the left, the word LËTZEBUERG as the designation of the issuing country appears vertically. The monogram (letter ‘H’ with a crown) is a representation of the Grand Duke Henri.

In total, 500,000 coins are planned for release in December.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring. The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.

The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though not all nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs, like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of the flag of the European Union, do not count toward this limit.

