Luxembourg plans circulating coin honoring birth of royal baby
- Published: Nov 17, 2020, 8 AM
When thinking of European royalty, Luxembourg might not be the first thing that comes to mind.
However, the nation announced on Nov. 13 that it would issue a circulating commemorative to honor the May 10, 2020, birth of Prince Charles, an heir to that tiny nation’s throne.
The obverse design depicts at the center a representation of Prince Charles as well as the effigies of his parents, the Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and the Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie. Below these effigies, the text S.A.R. DE PRËNZ CHARLES (His Royal Highness the Prince Charles) is followed by the date of birth 10 MAY 2020. At the left, the word LËTZEBUERG as the designation of the issuing country appears vertically. The monogram (letter ‘H’ with a crown) is a representation of the Grand Duke Henri.
In total, 500,000 coins are planned for release in December.
The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring. The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.
The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.
The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.
Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though not all nations issue the maximum number of designs.
Joint euro programs, like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of the flag of the European Union, do not count toward this limit.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Nov 16, 2020, 12 PM
Monday Morning Brief for Nov. 16, 2020: What is the Mint doing?
-
US Coins Nov 15, 2020, 5 PM
Will there be an official presidential inaugural medal in 2021?
-
US Coins Nov 15, 2020, 3 PM
Market Analysis: ‘World’s Worst Type Set’
-
Paper Money Nov 15, 2020, 1 PM
Bank of England extends De La Rue contract for note printing