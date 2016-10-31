New Year of the Rooster coins also serve as jewelry

The Pobjoy Mint celebrates the 2017 Year of the Rooster with two new coins for the British Virgin Islands. Both coins may be worn as charms or jewelry.

The Pobjoy Mint celebrates the 2017 Year of the Rooster with two new coins for the British Virgin Islands. Both coins may be worn as charms or jewelry.

New coins from the Pobjoy Mint can serve as jewelry.

For the second year, the Pobjoy Mint has issued Chinese Lunar coins from the British Virgin Islands that are wearable as charms.

The Year of the Rooster in the 12-year cycle begins Jan. 28, 2017. The Lunar Zodiac has been celebrated since 2600 B.C. and is based on the cycles of the moon.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The rooster is the dawn announcer, waking people in the morning. Since ancient times, the noisy bird has been credited with ability to divine the future. In Greek mythology, it was said the rooster can feel what will happen in the future. So, it is regarded as the gods’ ambassador, and people born in the year of the rooster are also said to have abilities to discern the future.

Much of the coin's appeal is in its shape, the shape of a Chinese lock charm. This charm shape reflects the shape of a traditional Chinese device used to safeguard possessions and property; the charm’s main purpose is to protect a person from evil and to bring good luck, fortune, official rank and long life.

The coin is available in bronze and .999 fine silver versions.

Gold coin jewelry always in fashion at Sedwick’s Treasure and World Coin sales: When it comes to Spanish colonial coins, gold never goes out of fashion. And when it comes to fashion, Spanish colonial coins are as good as gold.

The design on the coin’s reverse shows a cockerel and cherry blossoms, representing the “five blessings” that protect the owner from evil and ensure good luck and long life. Colorful cherry blossoms appear on the silver coin.

The obverse of each coin features the new effigy design of Queen Elizabeth II exclusively from Pobjoy Mint.

Both coins are accompanied by an 80-centimeter red ribbon that can be threaded through the coin.

The bronze lock coin is shipped in a lycee pack (money gift pack) such as are traditionally given as gifts during Lunar New Year.

Each silver coin is encapsulated in an acrylic capsule for protection and housed in a stunning red box.

The Uncirculated bronze dollar weighs 22.8 grams, measures 46 millimeters wide and 32.86 millimeters tall. The bronze coin has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and retails for $19.95.

The Proof silver $10 coin weighs 31.103 grams and has the same measurements. The silver coin has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces and retails for $89.

To order, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.