Lunar privy mark series from Royal Mint continues

A special Lunar privy mark replicating ram’s horns appears on the edge of a number of 2015 silver Britannia coins available exclusively through A-Mark.

2015 Britannia 1-ounce silver coins bearing the special privy mark are available in tubes of 25 coins or in “monster boxes” of 500 coins (20 tubes of 25 coins), exclusively from A-Mark.

Following the success of the Britannia bullion coins having an edge letter privy mark noting the Year of the Snake in 2013 and Year of the Horse in 2014, the Royal Mint has revealed a 2015 Britannia bullion coin with a privy mark designed to celebrate the Year of the Sheep.

The privy marked coins are standard 1-ounce .999 fine silver 2015 Britannia bullion coins, but have a Lunar privy mark symbol on the coin’s edge. The privy mark for 2015 is a rams head and horns, and several appear spaced around the coin's edge.

The coins, which are eligible for precious metal IRA’s, are packaged in tubes of 25 coins or monster boxes of 500 coins and were developed exclusively for Royal Mint distribution partner A-Mark.

Britannia has a long history on British coinage. She is the embodiment of the nation she has represented for almost 2,000 years, ever since the Romans invaded the isles and claimed them as the province of Britannia. She first appeared on the Roman coins of Emperor Hadrian circa A.D. 119 and was revived for the coinage of Charles II in 1672.

The Royal Mint’s Britannia bullion coins feature the classic 1987 depiction of the female representation of Britain by esteemed sculptor Philip Nathan. His iconic Britannia stands windswept in a classical gown, waves at her feet, with trident, shield and olive branch in hand, elegant and enduring more than 25 years later.

For further information about the Royal Mint's 2015 Year of the Sheep Britannia coin visit the website of the distributor, A-Mark.

