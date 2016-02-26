World Coins

Kookaburra silver dollar launched for Berlin show

The Perth Mint has issued a special Reverse Proof Kookaburra 1-ounce silver dollar to mark the World Money Fair. The colorful 2016 coin has a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces.

Coin mages courtesy of Talisman Coins.

The Perth Mint’s latest low mintage Kookaburra silver coin was released in conjunction with the World Money Fair in Berlin.

The Reverse Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar features color enhancement and has a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces. 

Artist Natasha Muhl designed the reverse, which depicts an adult kookaburra laughing raucously from atop a barbed wire fence post in the Australian outback. Inscriptions include the weight and metal fineness, the Perth Mint’s P Mint mark, the year date and the legend AUSTRALIAN KOOKABURRA.

The obverse carries the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin weighs 31.135 grams and measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter.

The coin, in a capsule and accompanied by a serialized certificate of authenticity, is packaged inside a taupe leatherette, clamshell-style presentation case lined with black velvet and satin, all housed within a full color outer box.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers the 2016 coins for $49.95 each. It also offers the first release in the series, issued for the 2015 World Money Fair. The 2015 Kookaburra silver dollar, with a mintage limit of 2,500 pieces, now retails from Talisman for $89.95.

To order either the 2016 or 2015 World Money Fair Kookaburra coins, visit the distributor website.

