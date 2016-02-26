Kookaburra silver dollar launched for Berlin show

The Perth Mint has issued a special Reverse Proof Kookaburra 1-ounce silver dollar to mark the World Money Fair. The colorful 2016 coin has a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces.

The Perth Mint’s latest low mintage Kookaburra silver coin was released in conjunction with the World Money Fair in Berlin.

The Reverse Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar features color enhancement and has a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces.

Artist Natasha Muhl designed the reverse, which depicts an adult kookaburra laughing raucously from atop a barbed wire fence post in the Australian outback. Inscriptions include the weight and metal fineness, the Perth Mint’s P Mint mark, the year date and the legend AUSTRALIAN KOOKABURRA.

The obverse carries the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin weighs 31.135 grams and measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter.

The coin, in a capsule and accompanied by a serialized certificate of authenticity, is packaged inside a taupe leatherette, clamshell-style presentation case lined with black velvet and satin, all housed within a full color outer box.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers the 2016 coins for $49.95 each. It also offers the first release in the series, issued for the 2015 World Money Fair. The 2015 Kookaburra silver dollar, with a mintage limit of 2,500 pieces, now retails from Talisman for $89.95.

To order either the 2016 or 2015 World Money Fair Kookaburra coins, visit the distributor website.