2012 London Olympics gold medal expected to top $30K

Only 700 examples of the bronze 1932 Lake Placid Winter Olympics participation medal were struck by the manufacturer, Robbins Co., from Attleboro, Mass.

The silver winner's medal from the 1920 Summer Olympic Games in Antwerp, Belgium, carries a pre-sale estimate of $7.000+

Highlighting the July 21 sale is this gold winner's medal from the London 2012 Summer Games.

A winner's gold medal from the Summer Olympic Games in London in 2012 highlights the July 21 sale by RR Auction that features a large number of Olympic medals.

The gold medal is among 296 lots of Olympic memorabilia, including 44 participation medals, 19 winners' medals and 31 torches.

Bidding on lots in the RR Auction sale opens July 14.

Which sport was the 2012 gold medal for?

The auction company does not disclose the incuse edge inscription identifying the sport for which the medal was presented, as doing so would also help identify the recipient of the medal. The auction company said the edge inscription would be disclosed to the winning bidder.

Olympic medals, in numismatic terms

The "gold" medals for first-place finishers in the London 2012 Summer Games are 85-millimeter medals composed of of gilt silver, weighing 433 grams. Designed by David Watkins, the medal's obverse features the inscription XXX OLYMPIAD LONDON 2012 arcing around the top rim. The five Olympic rings are centered above a winged Nike. Behind and below Nike is Panathinaikon Stadium, with the Acropolis visible further in the background.

The medal's reverse features the stylized London 2012 emblem of the London Games set against an abstract linear background. The medal is accompanied by its purple ribbon, with LONDON 2012 and the Olympic rings embroidered in white.

The medal has an estimate of $30,000+.

A notable silver medal is for sale, too

1920 marked the first Summer Olympics in eight years since the 1916 Games scheduled for Berlin were canceled because of World War I. The 1920 games were held in Antwerp, Belgium.

Offered by RR Auctions is a 57-millimeter silver winner's medal, designed by Belgian sculptor Josuë Dupon.

The obverse depicts a victorious athlete holding a laurel wreath and palm branch, with a statue of Renommee in the background.

The reverse depicts the Brabo Fountain above the Antwerp shield, a cathedral and the city looming in the background.

The medal is listed with an estimate of $7,000.

Even a participation medal is expected to brings thousands

An estimate of $8,000 plus has been placed on a bronze participation medal from the 1932 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Measuring 60 millimeters by 48 millimeters, the medal's designs are the work of the manufacturer, Robbins Co., in Attleboro, Mass. A total of 700 medals were made.

Participation medals go to all the athletes who compete at the Olympics. Don't confuse this item with a third-place bronze medal.

The obverse of the medal depicts the winged figure of Fame blowing into a long horn against a wintry landscape, with the Olympic rings above.

The reverse features six shields of winter events, with scenes of curling and dogsledding below. The top edge is inscribed by the manufacturer, ROBBINS CO., ATTLEBORO.