Little Red Riding Hood Germany’s first €20 silver coin

Germany’s first commemorative silver €20 coin, due for release in February 2016, will show Red Riding Hood meeting the Big Bad Wolf in the forest.

Germany’s first commemorative silver €20 coin will celebrate the tale of Little Red Riding Hood.

The Red Riding Hood coin is the fifth in a series of six honoring the Grimms Fairy Tales and is due for release in February 2016.

This coin will be the first silver €20 commemorative coin following a decision from Germany’s Federal Ministry of Finance to return silver to commemorative coins offered at face value. To keep the coins' face value ahead of the value of the precious metal content, the face value of coins in the series was increased.

According to a translation of the Ministry of Finance press release, “This adaptation should lead to a sustainable strengthening and revival of the collector market. It takes into account the desire of many collectors also for [precious metal] coins.”

The obverse shows the eagle emblem of the Federal Republic of Germany and the denomination, the date of issue and 12 stars of the European Union.

The reverse shows a typical scene from this fairy tale, Little Red Riding Hood meeting the Big Bad Wolf while on her way to her grandmother’s house. Berlin artist Elena Gerber designed the reverse, which shows a dark forest with what could be assumed to be trees as vertical intertwined structures representing the unknown, according to a translation of the Ministry of Finance announcement.

The folk tale dates back hundreds of years, but the story known as Rotkäppchen was included in the first edition of the Brothers Grimm’s 1812 collection Kinder- und Hausmärchen (“Children’s and Household Tales”).

Previous subjects in the Grimms Fairy Tales series were the Brothers Grimm (2012), Snow White (2013), Hansel and Gretel (2014) and Sleeping Beauty (2015).

The coin will be issued in .925 fine silver in both Uncirculated and Proof versions, each weighing 18 grams and measuring 32.5 millimeters in diameter.

The BU versions will be sold at face value, and the Proof version will have a premium price, which will be determined closer to the release date.

