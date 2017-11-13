The commemorative €2 coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

Lithuania’s newest circulating commemorative €2 coin is now available.

The 2017 coin celebrates the capital city of Vilnius, highlighting the architectural landscape of Vilnius by featuring the Bell Tower of Vilnius University, the Tower of the Church of St. Francis and St. Bernard, and the domes of an Orthodox church.

The obverse design shows a fragment of the Vilnius city panorama. At the left side is the inscription VILNIUS and the mark of the designers, Vladas Oržekauskas and Giedrius Paulauskis. At the top right is the name of the issuing country LIETUVA and the year of issuance 2017. At the center is the Mint mark.

The edge lettering is the same as on €2 circulation coins issued in Lithuania: LAISVE ? VIENYBE ? GEROVE (translating to “Freedom, Unity, Well-Being”).

In total, 1 million coins were released into circulation; 10,000 of them were Brilliant Uncirculated examples sold at a premium to collectors.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.