Lithuania releases circulating commemorative Basketball coin

Images courtesy of the Bank of Lithuania.

Lithuania has issued a 2022 circulating commemorative €2 coin celebrating the sport of basketball.

Lithuania has issued a circulating commemorative €2 coin marking the centennial of basketball in the Eastern European nation.

The first official basketball match in Lithuania was played 100 years ago in Kaunas, on April 23, 1922. The coin was released April 21, 2022, at the Lithuanian House of Basketball.

Artist Egidijus Rapolis designed the national (obverse) side of the coin.

This design features a map of Lithuania arranged as a basketball court. In addition, inscriptions identifying the country of issue, the dual years 1922–2022, and the logo of the Lithuanian Mint (which struck the coin), also appear.

For Lithuanians, basketball is more than just a sport or leisure activity. It is part of their national identity and culture, one of the things that unite the nation, according to Simonas Krepšta, member of the board of the Bank of Lithuania.

“There is hardly an area in the country that does not have a real or an improvised basketball court,” he said. “Metaphorically, Lithuania is one big basketball court, and the coin reflects that.”

The ringed-bimetallic coin features the common reverse design, a map of Europe and the denomination, the design created by Luc Luycx.

Edge lettering translates to “Freedom,” “Unity,” and “Well-being.”

Specifications

As with other €2 coins, the coin’s outer ring on both sides bears the 12 stars of the European Union flag.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

This coin has a mintage limit of 750,000 pieces and is legal tender across the eurozone.

Of that mintage, 7,500 Brilliant Uncirculated pieces are dedicated to individual sales in special packaging for €9 each.

To learn more, visit a special page on the Bank of Lithuania’s website, www.lb.lt/en/collector-and-commemorative-coins-2/coin-celebrating-100-years-of-basketball-in-lithuania.

