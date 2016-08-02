Lithuania readies for Olympics with silver €20

Images courtesy of the Bank of Lithuania.

Lithuania celebrates the 2016 Rio Olympic Games with a noncirculating legal tender coin. The Proof .925 fine silver €20 coin shows a swimmer in stride on the reverse.

Lithuania is getting ready for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games by issuing a commemorative coin.

The Bank of Lithuania on July 25 released a Proof .925 fine silver €20 coin.

The coin shows the Lithuanian Olympic Committee logo on the obverse, along with the denomination.

The reverse of the coin shows a swimmer, along with the host city name in Lithuanian, the year date and the Mint mark of the Lithuanian Mint.

According to the Bank of Lithuania, the coin depicts Ruta Meilutyte, who earned Lithuania’s only gold medal in swimming for her performance in the 100-meter breaststroke during the 2012 London Games as a 15-year-old. She is poised to lead the Lithuanian women’s swimming team again in Rio this year.

The coin was designed by Ruta Nicaljene and Giedrius Paulauskis.

The coin weighs 28.28 grams, measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 7,000 pieces.

Collectors may purchase the coin from distributor Royal Scandinavian Mint, but pricing was unavailable at press time.

To learn more, visit the distributor website.