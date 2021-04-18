Lithuania issues nature €2 coin
- Published: Apr 18, 2021, 10 AM
Lithuania’s next circulating commemorative €2 coin celebrates a natural place in that country.
The 2021 Žuvintas Biosphere Reserve highlights a place that is part of the United Nations Educational, Scientific Organization (UNESCO) Man and the Biosphere Programme.
The obverse design depicts the characteristic surroundings of Žuvintas Biosphere Reserve, remote islands of a unique bird lake and Lithuania’s largest wetland as well as its distinctive animals.
In the foreground, a great bittern reaches for a fire-bellied toad floating in the water. In rushes depicted on the right an aquatic warbler perches, while above fly a flock of common cranes and a mute swan, symbolizing the establishment of the reserve.
The design is surrounded by inscriptions LIETUVA (LITHUANIA), ŽUVINTAS, UNESCO, the year of issue (2021) and the Mint mark of the Lithuanian Mint.
The coin has a mintage of 500,000 pieces and will be released May 19. In total, 5,000 Brilliant Uncirculated examples (from the overall mintage) are dedicated for individual sale in special cards, for €9 each.
The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.
The common map-and-denomination image created by Luc Luycx appears on the reverse.
