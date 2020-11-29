Lithuania issues €2 coin featuring pilgrimage site

Image courtesy of the Bank of Lithuania.

Lithuania’s Hill of Crosses religious pilgrimage site is featured on that nation’s newest circulating commemorative €2 coin.

The obverse of the coin depicts the famous site near Šiauliai on the Castle Hill of Jurgaiciai (Domantai), the scene showing fragments of wooden and forged crosses, symbolizing Lithuanian cross-crafting and folk culture. It is a major site of Catholic pilgrimage in Lithuania, especially so since Soviet occupation.

The 2020 coin features inscriptions translating to the nation’s name and “The Hill of Crosses,” the year of issue and the Mint mark of the Lithuanian Mint, which struck the coins.

Edge lettering translates to “Freedom, Unity, Well-being,” with stars as separators.

Rytas Jonas Belevicius designed the obverse, which is paired with the common Luc Luycx reverse design.

In total, 500,000 coins were released beginning Nov. 4, with 5,000 Brilliant Uncirculated examples sold in special packaging for €9 each.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring. The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.

The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

