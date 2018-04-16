Lithuania is highlighting its native song and dance festival with a circulating €2 coin.

Lithuania’s newest circulating commemorative €2 coin highlights Lithuania’s song and dance festival.

The celebration, held every four years at the beginning of July, is inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Isn’t there more to talk about at a show than grades? Brad Karoleff laments the changing nature of conversations at shows, which have veered toward incessant discussions of grade. Also this week, some points to consider before bidding.

According to the 2018 festival website, the event has “become an indisputable tradition [that] praises the individual’s creative self-expression, vitality of the national culture, love for the homeland and solidarity of its people. The celebration joins different generations [and] contributes to the nurturing of the nationally shared values.”

The obverse of the coin features figures of people and birds in a style typical of one of the Lithuanian folk art genres — paper cutting — symbolic of folk dance and song. The inscription of the issuing country LIETUVA is at the center bottom, the year of issuance 2018 is at the left side and the mark of the Lithuanian Mint is at the right side.

Five thousand coins are scheduled to be issued sometime during the second quarter of 2018.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint Euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.