Limited edition Perth Mint gold coin available

1. Small-mintage Perth Mint coin available

The Perth Mint has made available a limited edition Proof 2015 gold half sovereign coin that has a mintage of just 1,500.

"The Perth Mint will shortly withdraw from sale the Australia Half Sovereign 2015 gold proof coin. Customers wishing to acquire this release are advised that acceptance of orders will cease at 8.00am on Friday 17 July 2015," The Perth Mint's website reads. "The coin’s Declared Mintage will be announced on The Perth Mint website during the week commencing 20 July 2015."

Circulating half sovereign gold coins were produced in Australia between 1855 and 1918.

The coin is priced at $340.91 Australian, which is $261.27 U.S.

2. Lyn Knight recap

Arthur L. Friedberg looks back at the top paper money lots from the International Money Show's Lyn Knight June 18 to 19 auctions.

Here's a recap of the U.S. portion and here's the international portion.

3. The queen's new look

The new Queen Elizabeth II effigy is beginning to pop up in circulating coinage across the United Kingdom, and The Royal Mint's Facebook fans are talking about it.

4. RCM joins the rodeo

"The 2015 half-ounce silver $2 coin released June 24 celebrates the famed Calgary Stampede rodeo. The coins will be sold at all Calgary Stampede stores for the duration of the event."

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 12:@3 p.m. ET Monday:

