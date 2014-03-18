Lighthouse adds Intercept Shield technology to quadrum holders

Lighthouse Publications’ new Quadrum Intercept holders pairs the firm’s Quadrum coin storage system with Intercept Shield, which guards against corrosion.

New coin holders pair Lighthouse Publications’ Quadrum coin storage system with patented Intercept Shield technology.

The first joint products featuring the technology were unveiled in late February during the American Numismatic Association National Money Show in Atlanta. Leuchtturm Albenverlag, parent company of Lighthouse, announced the joint partnership in Berlin in early February, during the World Money Fair.

The effort is intended to offer collectors supply products that provide active protection against tarnishing. The Quadrum storage program allows collectors to store coins of varying sizes in a uniform system.

Intercept Shield “is truly the gold standard in coin storage,” according to Max Stürken, managing director and one of the owners of Leuchtturm. “Our partnership brings together this market-leading technology and the world’s largest provider of collecting supplies.”

Eric Werner, president of Lighthouse Publications, said that the availability of Intercept products has waned in recent years, and Lighthouse wanted to return them to the market.

New Quadrum Intercept snaplocks (measuring two inches square) are now available, and boxes for “slabs” and snaplocks will be added later this year. Further items are being developed.

Lighthouse plans to distribute the products widely through coin supply distributors, coin dealers, and through the Lighthouse website, www.leuchtturm.com.

Intercept Shield combats corrosion caused by substances in air that can react with the metal of coins. Possible threats includes nitrous gases, ozone and corrosive gases such as hydrogen sulphides, ammonia, carbonyl sulphide and chlorine compounds.

A foam insert inside the Quadrum Intercept products neutralizes “harmful atmospheric substances inside the capsule, so that the coin is stored in a non-corrosive micro-climate,” according to the firm.

The corrosive gases form a bond with highly porous copper particles embedded in the plastic before bonding with the coin, Werner said.

For more information, visit the firm’s website, www.leuchtturm.com.