The Honey coin design is based on the work of the first-place winner of a Bank of Latvia competition, Arturs Analts.

The Bank of Latvia has issued an extraordinary honeycomb-shaped €5 coin as the result of its innovative coin contest.

Released May 22, the Honey coin is struck in silver and plated with gold. Several of these coins can be placed side by side to form an even larger honeycomb.

According to the Bank of Latvia release, “Honey has a special role in Latvia. Together with the diligent honey bees it is widely present in our folk songs; it is an important food, traditional medicine and cosmetics product. Citizens, who are as busy as bees in their day-to-day lives, fill their country like bees fill a hive. Therefore, the Honey Coin is a symbol of diligence and sweetness of work.”

The art is based on the work of 27-year-old graphic designer Arturs Analts — first-prize winner in a competition to create a cutting-edge coin in terms of motif, design or technical solution. Overall, 42 designs were submitted and evaluated by the Coin Design Commission of The Bank of Latvia.

The coin’s reverse features honeycomb cells, and the denomination inscription as 5 with EURO below it. The cells on the obverse form a rough outline of the Republic of Latvia and the Gulf of Riga, and the inscription LATVIJA 2018 is placed near the bottom.

The Proof .925 fine silver (plated with .995 fine gold) weighs 16.5 grams, measures 29 millimeters between the upper and lower peak of the hexagon, and has a mintage limit of 3,000 pieces. The coin is struck by the Mint of Lithuania.

The coin is priced at €53. For more information, visit the Bank of Latvia’s website.

