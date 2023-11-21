Latvian coins raise money for Ukraine cause

Sales of these two Latvian coins raised nearly $180,000 U.S. for Ukraine.

Sales of Latvian coins honoring Ukraine have translated into a donation of nearly $180,000 U.S. to Ukraine, according to Latvijas Banka.

The bank transferred a donation of €164,684.52 ($178,864 U.S.) to the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, bank officials announced Oct. 19.

These funds were generated from the sales of the “For the Freedom of Ukraine” collector coin issued in December 2022 and the “Sunflower for Ukraine” €2 commemorative coin issued in May 2023, both representing moral and material support to Ukraine in its fight for freedom.

Martinš Kazaks, governor of Latvijas Banka, and Janis Blums, head of the Cash Department of Latvijas Banka, symbolically presented Anatolii Kutsevol, ambassador of Ukraine to Latvia, with the proceeds from the sales of both coins.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

During the meeting, the representatives of Latvijas Banka assured the ambassador that Latvijas Banka would continue to support Ukraine and its nation in its fight for freedom.

“We are keeping up with the news from Ukraine daily, sincerely wishing that Ukraine would drive the invaders out of its land and regain peace as soon as possible. The Ukrainians are also fighting for us, that is why we want to help in every way we can. We thank everyone who purchased Latvijas Banka’s coins dedicated to Ukraine! You are helping Ukraine not only morally and symbolically, but also in practice,” said Kazaks.

Both coins remain available from the Latvijas Banka, at e-monetas.lv/en.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.