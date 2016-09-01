Latvian €2 coin showcases region in nation’s middle

Latvia celebrates the region known as Vidzeme, or “the middle” on a forthcoming circulating commemorative €2 coin.

It will be the first of the four commemorative coins dedicated to the historical and cultural regions of Latvia. The series begins in 2016 to mark the centennial of Latvia.

The president of Latvia authorized the use of the coats of arms of Vidzeme, Latgale, Kurzeme and Zemgale in the commemorative coin designs.

Literally meaning “the Middle Land,” Vidzeme is situated in north-central Latvia north of the Daugava River.

The obverse of the first coin shows the coat of arms of Vidzeme, which is known in German as Livland, or Livonia, though the region only partially covers Swedish Livonia.

At the top there is the inscription of the issuing country LATVIJA and at the bottom the inscription VIDZEME. At the right is the year of issuance, 2016.

In total, 1,030,000 coins are due for release in November, with Brilliant Uncirculated examples in a special souvenir packing available for purchase, according to the Bank of Latvia (pricing is not yet available).

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.