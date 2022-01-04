Latvia’s ‘miracle’ silver collector coin sells out

Latvia’s final commemorative coin for 2021 celebrates life as a miracle. The Proof .925 fine silver €5 coin sold out its mintage of 4,000 pieces.

Latvia celebrates the miracle of life with a new colorful Proof 2021 .925 fine silver €5 collector coin.

The coin “invites us to look at the world in the light of imagination, opening up a path to miracles and hope,” according to a statement from the Latvijas Banka, the nation’s central bank, which issued the coin.

The obverse of the coin features a motif of plants in color at right, and a beam of light, with a different degree of frosting, to the left.

The reverse shows a meadow of plants in color, with two hares at the bottom of the coin.

The coin was struck by Koninklijke Nederlandse Munt (the Netherlands Mint). The coin weighs 28.28 grams and measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter.

The commemorative coin was offered for €62 each, with a purchase limit of one per person, and it sold out its mintage of 4,000 pieces upon release Dec. 22.

An inspired design

The design has particular meaning, according to the Bank of Latvia.

“The message of the coin is that the difference between a miracle and everyday life lies in one’s capability to perceive,” the Bank said. “An observant person would see a miracle in the smallest of things, while a flowering meadow would become a fairy tale kingdom. You just need a bit of light to crack the darkness of monotony, and this light is imagination.”

The central image of the coin is a beam of light, a bright point growing wider and revealing a new world to the viewer: it emerges as a colorful motif of plants.

“It is imagination that even in the darkest night lets you see the extraordinary and spot and find the light in the darkness, the miraculous in the prose of life,” according to the bank. “The coin is like a light, a guiding lantern showing the way, a miracle you can carry in your pocket, reminding you of the power of imagination and hope.”

Interested collectors must search the secondary market to acquire the coin.

