Latvia issues circulating commemorative ornament €2

Latvia celebrates the puzuris, an ornament, on its newest circulating commemorative €2 coin.

Latvia celebrates the Puzuris, a winter solstice ornament native to the country, on its newest circulating commemorative €2 coin, released Nov. 21.

Puzuris is a traditional Latvian ornament that visually and symbolically represents the world. It is known by many names across Latvia’s regions. Hung from the ceiling, it sways at the slightest breath of wind. The deeper meaning of the swaying puzuris involves the concept of the winter solstice when the sun shifts its course towards the spring, is reborn and regains its strength to rise higher. For puzuris to sway effortlessly, it is crafted from light materials and suspended by a thin thread.

Among other purposes, these ornaments were used to adorn rooms for weddings and baby blessing rites. On such occasions, the central puzuris was complemented by multiple smaller ones. Used as an ornament at a wedding, it symbolized the fertility and harmony of the newlyweds, whereas at a baby blessing rite, its swaying movements promised health and prosperity to the newborn.

Traditionally, there are two main types of puzuris. The first one is a polyhedron, made of straw or reeds. This geometric depiction of the world is featured on the obverse of the new €2 coin.

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The second one is a round turnip, suspended by a thread and pierced with rye straws, representing a hedgehog curled into a ball.

The reverse carries the traditional map-and-denomination design common to the €2.

The coin was struck by Koninklijke Nederlandse Munt (the Netherlands).

The ringed bimetallic €2 has a mintage limit of 400,000 pieces in circulation quality, which will be released into circulation over time, as needed.

A total of 7,000 Brilliant Uncirculated examples will be available in gift packaging and 6,000 coins will be minted for circulation coin sets.

For full details of packaging, finishes and pricing, access Latvijas Banka’s online platform at www.e-monetas.lv

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