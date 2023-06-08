Latvia issues circulating commemorative €2 for Ukraine

Latvia is issuing a circulating commemorative €2 coin for Ukraine’s fight against Russia. A sunflower is the design motif.

Latvia is again issuing a coin to raise funds for Ukraine’s fight against Russia, this time announcing a circulating commemorative €2 coin for the purpose.

The Sunflower for Ukraine coin is due for release May 30, its theme a symbol of peace and freedom.

The Sunflower for Ukraine coin, like the For the Freedom of Ukraine collector coin issued in December, is dedicated to Ukraine’s fight for freedom. Sales of the earlier coin, and of collector versions of the new €2 coin, are raising funds for Ukraine.

“The sun or light we wish Ukraine to reach as soon as possible is like a glimmer of hope for the time being,” said Krišs Salmanis, who designed the obverse of the coin.

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The national (obverse) side of the coin depicts one symbol of the Ukrainian people in the fight for peace — a sunflower — and the inscription SLAVA UKRAINAI! (Glory to Ukraine!). The name of the country, LATVIJA, and the year of issue, 2023, are also featured on the coin.

Ukraine is the world’s largest producer of sunflowers and exporter of sunflower oil. However, sunflowers are important not only from the point of view of the national economy — since Russia started the war in Ukraine, the sunflower has also become a global symbol of peace.

Sunflowers were planted in Ukraine as a symbol of peace at the Pervomaisk missile base, to mark the removal of nuclear weapons from the country. Currently, sunflowers are used by people all over the world to show unity with the Ukrainian people.

The standard map and denomination design appears on the reverse.

In total, 400,000 circulation coins are being issued, at face value, and 15,000 Brilliant Uncirculated examples are available in gift packaging at a premium, for €15 each.

The ringed-bimetallic €2 coin is struck to the standard specifications for the denomination.

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