Latvia issues €2 coin for promotion of financial literacy

Latvia’s new circulating commemorative €2 coin celebrates financial literacy with a “prosperity tree” in the design.

Latvia’s issue of a 2022 circulating commemorative €2 coin April 12 commemorates financial literacy.

Latvijas Banka is launching the coin to “encourag[e] everyone to think about the value of carefully deliberated and forward-looking economic actions on both a personal as well as community level,” according to the bank.

The obverse of the coin features a stylized prosperity tree “that can blossom for everyone if planted in the soil of financial literacy.” The name of the country and the year of issue also appear on the obverse.

Design meaning, inspiration

“Why is financial literacy referred to? Because a rich person is not the one who has plenty of material possessions but the one who is proficient, who is able to plan how to fill up the barn using the little that he has, who is capable of using his own resources efficiently even when others have more. Because making good use of one’s mind helps to yield a large harvest,” the bank said.

Artist Reinis Petersons created the obverse design, which is paired with the common reverse design (by Luc Luycx) showing the denomination and a map of Europe.

The mintage limit of the Financial Literacy €2 coin is 408,000 pieces, with 8,000 Brilliant Uncirculated examples sold in a collector card. The remaining mintage is offered in circulation quality rolls.

The bank established an order limit of five individual coins (for €8.80 each) and one roll at face value (€50).

About €2 coins

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

The outer ring obverse depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs. Joint programs do not count toward this limit.

The bank’s online sales platform, e-moneta.lv, allows sales only inside Latvia, so collectors in the United States will have to search the secondary market.

