Latvia celebrates cabbage with Proof silver €5 coin

Cabbage is a slang word sometimes used to refer to money, but Latvia’s newest coin flips that linguistic legerdemain on its head by being struck in a shape depicting a cabbage.

On Dec. 16, Latvijas Banka issued a Proof 23-gram .999 fine silver €5 collector coin highlighting the vegetable’s deep symbolism associated with health, wealth, and wellbeing. The Cabbage coin is flat, however, not a three-dimensional ball shape like a head of cabbage.

It is believed that cabbage became known in the territory that is now Latvia between the 11th and 13th centuries, and it soon became one of the main vegetables used in ancestors’ cooking. That said, the versatile cabbage serves more purposes than just cooking.

In ancient Greece and Rome, cabbage was believed to have healing properties and was valued as a highly beneficial plant. According to ancient Roman mythology, the chief god Jupiter broke into a sweat as he struggled to interpret an oracle’s prophecy. The god’s perspiration fell to earth and turned into cabbage heads.

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Green cabbage leaves are associated with the green of banknotes, and on July 26, the day of Anna, Latvians exchange cabbage leaves as gifts believing that doing so will increase their wealth.

It was believed that eating cabbages enhances fertility, a notion that echoes the myth that babies are found or born in cabbages. On New Year’s Eve, Latvians (and many others around the world) traditionally eat a preserved form of cabbage, sauerkraut, so that the year’s “sour” moments or failures leave no trace.

Even if it is only a myth that cabbages bring wealth, health, and offspring, it is undeniable that this vegetable is an integral part of home life and cooking.

Coin details

Artist Martins Rozenfelds created the concept and design for the irregularly shaped coin.

The obverse features the top of a head of cabbage, the nation of issue and the denomination. The reverse, showing the bottom side of a head of cabbage, carries the year date of issue, 2024.

The edge is plain. The coin measures 30 millimeters in diameter between its farthest points. With a mintage limit of 3,500 pieces, it retails for €89 each. Customers may buy up to four coins through the Latvian Bank’s sales platform,

www.e-monetas.lv/en.

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