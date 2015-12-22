Latvia celebrates 500-year-old coin with 2015 commem

Latvia honors the 500th anniversary of the ferding coin issued in 1515 with a collector silver €5 coin in 2015.

Latvia has issued a commemorative silver €5 coin to celebrate the 500th anniversary of an important coin.

Latvijas Banka on Dec. 8 issued the coin to honor the Livonian ferding.

The obverse of the 2015 coin bears the obverse of the ferding struck in 1515, featuring the family coats of arms of Riga Archbishop Jasper Linde and Master of the Livonian Order Wolter von Plettenberg as well as some elements of the Livonian Order cross.

The reverse of the coin replicates the reverse of the ferding struck in 1515, with an image of a standing Virgin Mary holding a child and scepter in her hands. The shining outer ring bears inscriptions including the year date and anniversary.

The Proof 2015 .925 fine silver coin was struck by Koninklijke Nederlandse Munt in the Netherlands.

The coin weighs 11 grams, measures 28 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 7,000 pieces.

Distributor Royal Scandinavian Mint will offer the coin to collectors in North America, but has not yet established a price. To order from the distributor, visit its website.