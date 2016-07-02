Late soccer star’s wife strikes £5 coin

The Royal Mint celebrates the 50th anniversary of the UK's 1966 World Cup victory with commemorative £5 coins from Alderney, including this Proof .9167 fine gold version.

The widow of a famous soccer player (or “footballer”) in the United Kingdom has struck a coin to celebrate the memory of her late husband.

Stephanie Moore, who was the second wife of Bobby Moore, helped the Royal Mint mark the 50th anniversary of her husband’s famous performance during the 1966 FIFA World Cup by striking an example of the £5 coin from Alderney marking the event. Bobby Moore died from cancer in 1993.

The image of Moore hoisting FIFA’s Jules Rimet Trophy amid 96,924 fans in London’s Wembley Stadium came to symbolize the U.K. team’s 4–2 victory over West Germany. The 1966 World Cup was the eighth time the contest was held. With this victory, England won its first FIFA World Cup title and became the third World Cup host to win the tournament after Uruguay in 1930 and Italy in 1934.

Stephanie Moore was allowed to strike a Proof .9167 fine gold version of the coin. An example from the Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel issue was used for the coin toss at Wembley Stadium on June 2, a contest won by the home team. In addition to the BU copper-nickel and Proof gold mintages, the Royal Mint has also issued a Proof .925 fine silver edition.

According to the Royal Mint, 9 percent of the net retail price from the sale of the 2016 Alderney 1966 World Cup commemorative coins will be paid to Cancer Research UK’s Bobby Moore Fund.

His wife supported the Royal Mint’s efforts to celebrate the victory, raise awareness of cancer prevention efforts and raise funds for those efforts. According to a statement from the Royal Mint, Stephanie Moore said, “I’m sure Bobby would have been proud to see a coin created in honour of the team, and it’s a great way of raising vital funds and awareness of the Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK’s work to beat bowel cancer.”

The coins share the same design. The reverse was created by Emma Noble and shows the Jules Rimet Trophy against a soccer ball, with inscriptions celebrating the milestone.

The obverse carries the Ian Rank-Broadley image of Queen Elizabeth II.

All three versions measure 38.61 millimeters in diameter. The copper-nickel and silver versions each weigh 28.28 grams, and the gold version weighs 39.94 grams.

The copper-nickel version has unlimited mintage and retails for £13. The silver version has a mintage limit of 6,600 pieces and retails for £82.50. The gold version has a mintage limit of 120 pieces and retails for £1,800.

To order, visit the Royal Mint’s website, www.royalmint.com.