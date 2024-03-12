Krugerrands to be final strikes on historic press

A special privy mark on this quarter-ounce gold Krugerrand identifies it as one of the final strikes from the Oom Paul press. Only 1,967 Proof examples of this coin were made.

South Africa’s gold Krugerrand is an iconic design and an important coin.

Two new issues in the ongoing Krugerrand series offer a historic connection.

The South African Mint has struck the final issues of quarter-ounce and 1-ounce gold Krugerrands on the Oom Paul press, which dates to 1891. These Proof coins were released through a U.S.-based distributor.

The historic press was used to strike the very first South African Krugerrand in 1967.

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That press was one of the two mint presses from Ludwig Loewe & Co. in Berlin ordered by South African President Paul Kruger for the newly established South African Mint, which was built on Church Square in Pretoria in 1891.

These 2024 issues are the last Krugerrands the Oom Paul Press will ever strike, as it will soon become a museum piece, to be put on display at the South African Reserve Bank, according to GovMint.com, the distributor of the 2024 Proof Krugerrands.

Both issues are struck in .9167 fine gold.

The quarter-ounce coin weighs 8.48 grams and measures 22 millimeters in diameter.

The 1-ounce coin weighs 33.93 grams and measures 32.69 millimeters in diameter.

The coins are available individually or as part of a two-coin set.

Special privy mark

Each of these 2024 Oom Paul Krugerrands features a privy mark above the springbok image on the reverse. The privy mark shows the press and the date 1892, the year the press went into service.

The engravers at the South African Mint hand engraved it into the die rather than using laser engraving.

The quarter-ounce coin has a mintage limit of 1,967 pieces and retails for $995 raw. Examples encapsulated by Numismatic Guaranty Co. are also available.

A coin encapsulated by NGC as First Day of Issue (FDOI) Gem retails for $1,595, and a FDOI Proof 70 Ultra Cameo coin is priced at $1,795.

First Day of Production examples graded Proof 70 UC are priced at $1,995.

The 1-ounce coin sold out its mintage of 670 pieces.

Two NGC encapsulated FDOI choices were offered, priced at $5,495 each in FDOI Gem, or $5,995 if graded Proof 70 UC.

First Day of Production Proof 70 UC examples were priced at $6,995.

To order, or learn more, visit the distributor’s website, www.govmint.com.

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