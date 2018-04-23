The Kookaburra appears on a high relief, rimless 2-ounce silver $2 coin from the Perth Mint.

The Kookaburra is one of Australia’s most iconic birds, known around the world for its distinctive call.

Usually a denizen of the Perth Mint’s bullion program, a new silver $2 coin from Australia shows the kookaburra on an issue that stands alone.

The kookaburra is the largest of the kingfisher species. These birds mate for life and occupy the same territories year round, taking up residence in woodlands, open forests or even suburban areas of some Australian capital cities.

The .9999 fine silver $2 coin contains 2 ounces of silver.

To capture the depth and detail of the design, the coin is struck in high relief to a rimless format, and each is individually antiqued for a unique finish conveying the surface abrasions of an ancient artifact. As a result of this treatment the appearance of each coin may vary.

The reverse of the coin (designed by Natasha Muhl) depicts a kookaburra flying in Perth’s Kings Park, with the city skyline in the background. The design also includes the Perth Mint’s P Mint mark.

The obverse of the coin portrays the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the denomination and the 2018 year-date.

Each coin is presented in a classic gray display case, within a stylized shipper, and is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The coin weighs 62.213 grams, measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces.

Talisman Coins offers the coin for $129.95 each.

To learn more, or order the coin, visit the distributor website.