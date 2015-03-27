Kolbe and Fanning announce fixed numismatic book prices

The following is a news release from Kolbe & Fanning Numismatic Booksellers:

Kolbe & Fanning Numismatic Booksellers has published a new fixed-price list focusing on Russian numismatic literature. The 300-item PDF catalogue can be downloaded or viewed on the Kolbe & Fanning website at www.numislit.com.



The catalogue includes material from the library of Quentin Archer, generally consisting of modern books, periodicals and auction catalogues on Russian coins and medals. The list also includes material on closely related topics, such as Eastern European, Central Asian, and Islamic numismatics. Many standard works are included, a number of which are difficult to locate in the United States. Most of the items are available for $100 or less. Several notable rarities are included, however, such as:



Lot 135: Kaufman’s 1906 work on Russian metrology.



Lot 186: Minns, Scythians and Greeks (1913 first edition).



Lot 234: a rare 1857 Carlsruhe edition of Schubert on Russian coins and medals.



Lot 284: Valentine’s very rare work on the coins of the Golden Horde.



Other titles include works by Bitkin, Brekke, Davenport, Diakov, Federov-Davydov, Gaidukov, Grand Duke Georgii Mikhailovich, Ianin, Ilyin, Mel’nikova, Mets, Oreshnikov, Pakhomov, Potin, Severin, Shchukina, Sotnikova, Spasskii, Talvio, Tolstoï, Uzdenikov, Zaitsev, Zander and others.



Periodicals include many rarely offered works published in limited quantities by Soviet academic institutes, as well as more familiar journals published by the Hermitage and other institutions.



Auction catalogues include sales by Aurea Numismatika Praha, Bank Leu, Alexander Basok, Adolph Cahn, Christie’s, Galerie des Monnaies, Giessener Münzhandlung, Dieter Gorny / Gorny & Mosch, Adolph Hess, Kreisberg & Cohen, Dmitry Markov, NASCA, Renaissance Auctions, Hans M.F. Schulman, J. Schulman, Superior, and others.



Only one copy is available of most works, so do not delay in placing orders. It is recommended that orders be placed by phone at 614-414-0855, or via email to df@numislit.com.



Additional Russian numismatic books (and works on other subjects) are available for immediate sale on the Kolbe & Fanning website at www.numislit.com.