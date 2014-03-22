Knight offers U.S., world coins in Spring Coin Auction

Lyn Knight Auctions has begun its 2014 Spring Coin Auction, according to Rick Raines of the coin division of the firm. The Spring Coin Auction will extend through April 7 with the Knight Live Internet-only auction beginning April 8 at 5 p.m. Central Time.

A vast and diverse collection of U.S. coins along with a group of modern world coins will be offered.

Among the lots are a few select dates of Seated Liberty half dollars from the 1850s in Mint State 63 to MS-64, a 1908-S Barber half dollar in MS-64, and an almost complete set of high-grade, early commemorative coins graded by Professional Coin Grading Service.

Other lots include a recent large consignment of world coins along with three original Mint sets from Russia.

Several of the world coin lots are made up of Uncirculated or Proof silver coins struck by the Franklin Mint in the 1960s through the 1980s, in the original boxes. A majority of these sets and individual coins have mintages of fewer than 5,000 coins, according to the auction firm.

Lot viewing will be April 3 to 4 and on April 7 by appointment at Knight’s headquarters in Lenexa, Kan.

Auction details and images of lots can be found online at www.LynKnight.com. More information is also available by writing to the firm at LKA, Box 7364, Overland Park, KS 66207; or by telephoning the firm at 913-338-3779 or by sending an email to Lyn@lynknight.com or support@lynknight.com.