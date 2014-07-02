King of the jungle on third coin in bank notes series

The vignette chosen for the Royal Canadian Mint's latest Bank Notes series was used for the Northern Crown Bank's $50 note, a proof of which is seen here in an image provided by the National Currency Collection, Currency Museum, Bank of Canada.

Canada continues a series of silver collector coins highlighting vignettes from historic Canadian paper money. The new coin shows the Lion on the Mountain, which was used on paper money a century ago.

The king of the jungle is now crafted in silver in Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mint’s series of silver $5 coins featuring vignettes borrowed from historic Canadian bank notes now highlights the “Lion on the Mountain” vignette found on early 20th century bank notes.

The newest coin, released July 2, follows two sold-out issues.

The Lion on the Mountain vignette was created by the British American Banknote Company.

The list of appearances on historic issues includes the $10 note from Toronto’s Crown Bank, and the $50 note from its successor, Northern Crown Bank, in Winnipeg. The Northern Crown Bank was purchased by the Royal Bank of Canada in July 1918. Both notes were issued in the first two decades of the 20th century.

The Proof .9999 fine silver $5 coin shows the lion in a style characteristic of line engraving seen on early bank note designs. The face value is framed in scrollwork adapted from a bank note design.

The obverse of the coin carries the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin weighs 23.17 grams, measures 36.07 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 8,500 pieces. It retails for $69.95 Canadian.

Order details

The U.S. prices for collectors in the United States buying from the RCM fluctuate with the exchange rate, calculated at the time of purchase.

Telephone the RCM inside the United States at 800-268-6468. In Canada, telephone the RCM at 800-267-1871. Visit the RCM website to order.

Gatewest Coin Ltd. and Talisman Coins, official distributors for the RCM, carry the coin at fixed prices in U.S. dollars.

Gatewest offers the coin for $60.95 U.S.; Talisman’s price is $64.95, with discounts to $62.95 each for purchases of five or more coins.

To contact Gatewest, telephone the firm at 888-565-2646 or visit the Gatewest website.

Telephone Talisman at 888-552-2646 or visit the Talisman website.