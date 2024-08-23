King Charles III’s definitive £1 coin entering circulation now

The reverse of the new definitive £1 coin in the United Kingdom showcases British bees. Examples of the new coin are now entering circulation.

The first £1 coin bearing King Charles III’s official coin portrait is entering circulation in the United Kingdom.

The Royal Mint announced Aug. 20 that 2.975 million of the £1 coins were issued to post offices and banks across the UK.

The coin is in King Charles III’s new definitive collection, carrying one of eight new designs, inspired by the flora and fauna of the British Isles, that will appear on coins.

The reverse of the new £1 coin depicts British bees. The whole suite of designs, from the penny to the £2 coin, featuring such animals as the Hazel dormouse, puffin and the Atlantic salmon — all species in active conservation programs — were unveiled in October 2023, highlighting King Charles III’s passion for conservation.

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The number indicating the value of each coin is enlarged, to help children understand the value of money.

Unifying the new coins is a unique repeating pattern featuring three interlocking C’s. This aspect of the design takes its inspiration from history and the cypher of Charles II, while the flora and fauna look to the future and the

importance of the natural world.

Following the reveal of the designs, production of the coins begun with several million struck by the Royal Mint in South Wales.

The Atlantic salmon 50-penny coin carried the first of the eight designs to enter circulation, at the end of 2023.

In a poll hosted by the Royal Mint, the £1 coin’s bee design was crowned the favorite among all eight coin designs, with the 2-penny coin depicting the red squirrel following closely in second place. Close to 3,000 people cast their votes for their favorite design, with the £1 coin claiming nearly 30% of the votes.

Commemorative sets of the definitive coins are available from the Royal Mint. To learn more or order the coins, visit the website at www.royalmint.com.

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