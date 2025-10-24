King Charles III 5p coins enter circulation in UK

More than 23 million 5-pence coins minted in 2023 are entering circulation, the first appearance of King Charles III on the denomination in circulation.

The Royal Mint has announced that 23.2 million King Charles III’s first 5-penny coins are released for circulation across the UK. The coins, minted in October 2023 with the 2023 date, are entering circulation with increased demand for the 5-penny denomination, marking a significant milestone in British numismatic history.

This represents the first release of the 5-penny denomination bearing King Charles III’s official portrait into circulation. The release creates another opportunity for coin collectors and the public to find these historic pieces in their everyday change.

Since the introduction of the portrait on UK coinage in 2022, collectors have been eagerly seeking coins bearing the new royal effigy. With King Charles III coins representing approximately 0.2% of the 24.605 billion coins currently in circulation across the UK, these newest 5-pence pieces are highly sought after by both seasoned numismatists and those new to coin collecting.

The new 5-pence coins feature the oak tree leaf design on the reverse, signifying its role as a rich habitat for biodiversity in British woodland areas. Supporting more life than any other native tree species in the UK, the oak has a long association with monarchs. The design is part of the definitive collection, inspired by the flora and fauna of the British Isles and highlighting King Charles III’s passion for conservation.

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“We are delighted to see His Majesty’s first 5p coins entering circulation following public demand,” said Rebecca Morgan director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint. “The oak leaf design beautifully represents the deep connection between our monarchy and the natural world, reflecting King Charles III’s lifelong dedication to environmental conservation. These coins offer the public a wonderful opportunity to discover a piece of living history in their everyday change, and for many, finding one of these special coins could be the beginning of a fascinating journey into the world of coin collecting.”

She adds, “It is rare for the 5p design to change, with the last design, forming part of the shield, entering circulation in 2008. This makes it not only the first time the 5p depicts His Majesty King Charles III’s effigy, but also the first design change for one of the smallest coins in circulation in 17 years.”

The coins will be available through post offices and bank branches nationwide. The Royal Mint has also allocated a special quantity to Post Office branches with “Oak” in their name, creating a unique connection between the coin’s design and its distribution.

This is the third denomination bearing King Charles III’s portrait to enter circulation. The 5-pence follows on from the 50-pence and £1 coin, each entering circulation since 2022. All UK coins bearing the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II remain legal tender and in active circulation, ensuring a smooth transition with minimal environmental impact and cost.

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