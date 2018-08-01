Kangaroo series from Down Under has two new issues

The Royal Australian Mint’s Kangaroo series has been issued for 25 years. To celebrate the anniversary, the RAM recently issued two new coins in the popular series.

The Royal Australian Mint’s Kangaroo series has been issued for 25 years. To celebrate the anniversary, the RAM recently issued two new coins in the popular series.

The latest additions, a Proof silver $10 coin with selective gold plating, and a Proof gold $100 coin, incorporate and re-imagine designs from a selection of the mint’s past Kangaroo Series coins, released annually since 1993.

Inside Coin World: Building a $20,000 collection of U.S. coins Features in the Aug. 6 issue focus on building a $20,000 collection of U.S. coins, world coins depicting despots and dictators, and national bank notes from Coin World’s own hometown.

Royal Australian Mint CEO Ross MacDiarmid said the new coins are an example of the Mint’s artistic excellence.

“To celebrate 25 years of the Kangaroo Series, the Mint is proud to release two coins that reflect on some of the series’ past incarnations, while also taking our craftsmanship to the next level through detailed, intricate designs,” he said, in a press release.

“This series is one of our most popular annual releases, loved by collectors both in Australia and overseas. These new gold and silver proof coins are wonderful additions to the enduring Kangaroo Series on its 25th anniversary,” he said.

The 1-ounce .9999 fine gold coin has a mintage limit of 750 pieces and measures 38.74 millimeters in diameter. Its retail price is $2,600 Australian.

The 5-ounce .999 fine silver $10 coin has a mintage limit of 1,993 pieces and measures 65.01 millimeters in diameter. It retails for $500.01 Australian.

Both coins are Australian legal tender. They feature the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the monetary denomination and the 2018 year-date on the coin’s obverse.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Both coins are available now from the Royal Australian Mint’s store online, www.eshop.ramint.gov.au. For international sales, contact info@ramint.gov.au.

In addition, distributor Downies offers both coins to collectors in Australia and North America. To learn more, visit the distributor website.