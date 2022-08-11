Kanga and Roo on eighth of nine-issue UK Pooh 50-penny coin series

Royal Mint designer Daniel Thorne holds one of the colorful versions of the 2022 Kanga and Roo 50-penny coins, which are available in Proof silver, Brillian Uncirculated copper-nickel and Proof gold versions. The Proof gold coin does not have a colorized version.

The Royal Mint, inspired by Disney, has launched the latest 50-penny coin in the Winnie the Pooh and Friends coin collection, 2022 coins featuring Kanga and Roo.

Two of Winnie the Pooh’s closest friends in the Hundred Acre Wood, the mother-and-son duo feature on a 50-penny coin to mark the penultimate release in the nine-coin collection.

Also featuring Winnie the Pooh, Owl, Tigger, Christopher Robin, Piglet and Eeyore, the 50-penny series is inspired by the original illustrations of E. H. Shepard from A. A. Milne’s stories published in 1926.

Design inspiration

Royal Mint designer Daniel Thorne brought the characters to life in miniature on gold, silver and copper-nickel coins.

With state-of-the-art color printing technology, the classic watercolor effect from the original text is recreated on both Proof silver coins and Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel coins.

Thorne’s signature bee motif continues to appear alongside the designs across the entire Winnie the Pooh and Friends range.

The childhood storybook characters continue to attract new and existing collectors — a 2021 study, conducted by One Poll for the Royal Mint, found that 74% of 18- to 24-year-old and 51% of 35- to 45-year-old collectors were inspired to start a collection with childhood character coins.

The Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse of all four 2022 coins.

Specifications, ordering

The plain BU coin has an unlimited mintage and retails for £10. Mintage of the colorful version is limited to 12,500 pieces, priced at £20 each.

The Proof .925 fine silver coin is limited to 6,010 coins that retail for £67,50 apiece.

A Proof .9167 fine gold version, without color, is limited to a mintage of 160 pieces that retail for £1,150 each.

At press time all four versions were available from the Royal Mint, through its website, www.royalmint.com.

