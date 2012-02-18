Judae Capta gold aureus among Shoshana Collection

A circa A.D. 70 gold aureus of Titus as Caesar featuring the legend IVDAE DEVICTA, or “Judea is conquered,” on the reverse, realized $956,000 during Heritage Auctions’ March 8 and 9 auction in New York City.

Though victory had not yet been achieved, the Romans were not hesitant to express their plans for domination of the Jews on coinage.

One such coin, a circa A.D. 70 gold aureus of Titus as Caesar featuring the legend IVDAE DEVICTA, or “Judea is conquered,” on the reverse, is just one of many highlights from the Shoshana Collection of Ancient Judaean Coins, to be auctioned beginning March 8 and 9.

During the period in which the Romans fought in the Jewish War, around A.D. 66 to 70, the Romans employed coins as one method of propaganda. The Judea Capta series of coins commemorating the fall of Jerusalem in A.D. 70 after four years of warfare is one of the most widely known from the Roman series, and just one of the areas featured in the first part of the Shoshana Collection, which is being auctioned by Heritage Auctions in New York City. The collection of more than 1,800 coins was built over 40 years by a West Coast collector whose identity remains anonymous.

Coins in a total of 712 lots are offered in the first part of the collection, including “an unparalleled example of this extreme rarity, certainly the finest example known for the type,” according to Heritage.

The undated coin is the only known example with a complete inscription on the shield, according to the firm. Scholars suggest that it was struck early in A.D. 70, before or during the siege of Jerusalem that took place from May to September, meaning the IVDAE DEVICTA legend “would thus seem to anticipate an inevitable Roman victory and complete subjugation of Judaea,” which finally came after Masada fell in 73.

A laureate bust of Titus as Caesar appears on the obverse of the coin, which is believed to have been struck in Judea, or possibly Antioch.

A nick on the cheek is the only detraction “keeping [the coin] from perfection.” Heritage lists the grade as “Lustrous Good” Extremely Fine. The coin has an estimate of $475,000.

Some additional highlights:

Judea, Persian period, Gaza, circa 445 to 410 B.C. silver quarter shekel, 14 millimeters, 3.89 grams, “the best centered and struck examples of six published specimens,” Lot 20018, “crystallized,” Extremely Fine.

Judea, Persian period, Gaza, circa fourth century B.C. silver shekel, 22 by 24 millimeters, 16.54 grams, “one of three known specimens,” Lot 20025, “reverse test cut, with some obverse flattening,” Good Very Fine.

Judea, Hasmonean Dynasty, John Hyrcanus I, circa 134 to 104 B.C. bronze double prutah, possibly struck at a mint in the Galilee region, “it is suggested that it was not struck at the Jerusalem mint,” 18 millimeters, 3.38 grams, Hendin 1136 (Guide to Biblical Coins, Fifth Edition, by David Hendin), Lot 20082, VF.

Judea, Hasmonean Dynasty, Mattatayah Antigonus, circa 40 to 37 B.C. bronze prutah, 17 millimeters, 1.25 grams, Hendin 1168, Lot 20093, About EF.

Judea, Hasmonean Dynasty, Mattatayah Antigonus, circa 40 to 37 B.C. bronze prutah, 15 millimeters, 1.1 grams, Hendin 1168, Lot 20094, VF.

Judea, Herodian, Agrippa, circa A.D. 37 to 44 bronze, mint of Caesarea Maritima, 21 millimeters, 10.25 grams, Hendin 1237, Lot 20134, VF.

Judea, Herodian, Herod of Chalcis (Herod III), circa A.D. 41 to 48 bronze, 25 millimeters, 12.66 grams, Hendin 1252, Lot 20146, About EF/EF.

Judea, Herodian, Agrippa II, Year 27 (circa A.D. 75 to 76) bronze, mint of Caesarea Paneas, 29 by 31 millimeters, 19.37 grams, “surely among the best known examples of this great rarity,” Lot 20162, “dark green patina with earthen fields, minor roughness, otherwise Good Very Fine.”

Judea, Jewish War, Year 1 (circa A.D. 66 to 67) silver shekel prototype, 24 millimeters, 13.34 grams, Hendin 1352, “one of two known examples of a prototype design for the first shekel struck by the Jews in the Jewish War,” other example in the Israel Museum, Lot 20195, Good EF.

Judea, Jewish War, Year 1 (circa A.D. 66 to 67) silver quarter shekel, 16 millimeters, 3.13 grams, Hendin 1356, “the better of two known examples,” Lot 20201, choice VF.

Judea, Jewish War, Year 4 (circa A.D. 69 to 70) silver shekel, 23 millimeters, 14.3 grams, Hendin 1364, “only 40 shekels are known from Year 4,” Lot 20211, EF.

Judea, Jewish War, Year 4 (circa A.D. 69 to 70) silver shekel, 24 millimeters, 14.27 grams, Hendin 1364, Lot 20212, EF.

Judea, Jewish War, Year 4 (circa A.D. 68 to 69) silver half shekel, 18 millimeters, 6.78 grams, Hendin 1365, “only six examples of the half-shekel from Year 4 are known to have survived, with this specimen among the finest,” Lot 20213, EF.

Judea, Jewish War, Year 5 (circa A.D. 69 to 70) silver shekel, 23 millimeters, 13.92 grams, Hendin 1370, “said to be found at Masada” according to Nelson Bunker Hunt Collection catalog, Lot 20220, VF.

Judea, Jewish War, Year 5 (circa A.D. 69 to 70) silver shekel, 22 millimeters, 13.3 grams, Hendin 1370, Lot 20221, Good VF.

Judea, Bar Kokhba Revolt, First Year (circa A.D. 132 to 133) silver sela, 26 millimeters, 14.68 grams, Hendin 1373, Lot 20222, Good VF.

Judea, Bar Kokhba Revolt, First Year (circa A.D. 132 to 133) silver sela, 24 millimeters, 14.07 grams, Hendin 1373, Lot 20223, Superb.

Judea, Bar Kokhba Revolt, First Year (circa A.D. 132 to 133) silver sela, 25 millimeters, 14.78 grams, Hendin 1373, Lot 20224, “a simply magnificent specimen, Superb.”

Judea, Bar Kokhba Revolt, First Year (circa A.D. 132 to 133) silver sela, 23 millimeters, 14.35 grams, Hendin 1373, Lot 20225, Superb.

Judea, Bar Kokhba Revolt, First Year (circa A.D. 132 to 133) silver zuz, 19 millimeters, 3.05 grams, Hendin 1374, Lot 20226, Good VF.

Judea, Bar Kokhba Revolt, Second Year (circa A.D. 133 to 134) silver sela, 25 millimeters, 14.74 grams, Hendin 1385, Lot 20254, About EF.

Judea, Bar Kokhba Revolt, Second Year (circa A.D. 133 to 134) silver sela, 27 millimeters, 14.66 grams, Hendin 1385, “hybrid with first year obverse,” “almost unbelievably perfect specimen, certainly one of the finest in existence,” Lot 20255, Fleur-de-Coin.

Judea, Bar Kokhba Revolt, Second Year (circa A.D. 133 to 134) large bronze, 36 millimeters, 16.51 grams, Hendin 1404, Lot 20320, “flan crack, brown patina,” About EF.

Roman Imperial, Judea Capta, Vespasian, circa A.D. 71 gold sestertius, 35 millimeters, 25.62 grams, Lot 20523, “Tiber patina [fresh patina, as if recovered from a peat bog],” “impressive Good Extremely Fine.”

Roman Imperial, Judea Capta, Vespasian, circa A.D. 71 gold sestertius, 35 millimeters, 30.4 grams, Hendin 1500b, Lot 20524, “perfect and untouched light green patina,” EF.

Roman Imperial, Judea Capta, Divus Vespasian, circa A.D. 80 to 81 gold sestertius, “struck by Titus [his son],” commemorative, 20 millimeters, 7.33 grams, Hendin 1581, Lot 20530, Superb.

Roman Imperial, Judea Capta, Titus as Caesar, circa A.D. 72 to 73 gold sestertius, Rome Mint, 19 millimeters, 6.59 grams, Hendin 1469, Lot 20532, About EF.

Roman Imperial, Judea Capta, Titus as Caesar, circa A.D. 72 to 73 bronze sestertius, Rome Mint, 34 millimeters, 26.61 grams, Hendin 1542, Lot 20534, “natural gray-green patina,” EF.

Roman Imperial, Judea Capta, Nerva, circa A.D. 96 bronze sestertius, Rome Mint, 32 millimeters, 23.63 grams, Hendin 1603, “wonderful portrait, surely among the finest known examples of this enigmatic issue,” Lot 20542, EF. ¦