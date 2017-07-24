Former United States Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti designed the common reverse of the three 2017 Cook Islands coins for Spider Man.

A 1-ounce gold $200 coin is also part of the program honoring the latest Spider-Man movie.

ModernCoinMart and GovMint.com have partnered with former United States Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti to celebrate the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming with three new precious metal collector coins.

The Marvel film Spider-Man: Homecoming is set to be one of 2017’s biggest movies.

ModernCoinMart and GovMint.com have partnered with former United States Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti to celebrate the movie with three new precious metal collector coins.

A Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver $5 coin, Proof 5-ounce .999 fine silver $25 coin and Proof 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $200 coin feature Mercanti’s common reverse design.

His initials can be found in the lower portion of the design. Spider-Man is shown swinging forward and the background is filled with a large web. This side is inscribed with the metal content, Marvel copyright, and the name of the movie. The date and face value are also inscribed on the reverse.

This obverse features the Ian Rank-Broadley portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coins are issued in the name of Cook Islands and were struck by Mayer Mint, a private mint in Germany.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is the second Spider-Man film reboot and the 16th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Released June 18 in the United States, the movie stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, supported by a cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, Michael Keaton and Marisa Tomei.

The 1-ounce silver $5 coin measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter, has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces, and retails for $69.95 from ModernCoinMart.

The 5-ounce silver $25 coin measures 65 millimeters in diameter, has a mintage limit of 1,000 pieces, and retails for $349.

The gold $200 coin measures 30 millimeters in diameter, has a mintage limit of 250 pieces, and retails for $2,795.

Encapsulated examples of the coins, graded by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., are also being sold for various prices, subject to availability and grade.

To order, or for more information about the coins, visit the distributor website.