Jewish American Hall of Fame commissions Zelensky medal

The Jewish American Hall of Fame commissioned former U.S. Mint sculptor and engraver Jim Licaretz to design this medal honoring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Jewish American Hall of Fame commissioned and is selling medals honoring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The proceeds from sales will be “contributed to aid the embattled Ukrainians in their homeland and as refugees,” according to a press release from the JAHF.

The 3.5-inch bonded bronze art medal was designed by Jim Licaretz, and 199 are available.

Zelensky’s portrait appears on the medal’s obverse with his name arcing around it. A quote from a speech he delivered in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, “The truth is that this is our land,” appears on the reverse in front of the Ukrainian state seal.

Licaretz, the medal’s designer, worked as a sculptor and engraver at the U.S. Mint from 1986 to 1989 and again from 2006 to 2016. He designed the Zelensky medal in resin using a 3-D printer and made a mold from which the medals will be cast, according to the press release. Each will be hand-finished. The medals will be composed of resin mixed with bronze powder.

Each medal costs $150 plus $15 shipping and includes a display stand and certificate of authenticity. Up to three medals may be ordered per customer. If all medals are sold, the JAHF will donate around $15,000, the organization states.

No specific recipient organization for the funds raised by the medal sales was designated at time of writing.

Mel Wacks, director of the JAHF, said in an email interview: “No decision has been made yet as to the organizations who will receive the money. It will depend on how much we raise.”

He estimated that each medal will net a $75 profit.

Per the press release, “To order, send payment to the non-profit Jewish-American Hall of Fame, 5189 Jeffdale Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364, or call 818-225-1348, or pay with PayPal using email address of directorjahf@yahoo.com.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter