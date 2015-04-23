Gold Darth Vader helmet, medals unveiled by Japanese jeweler

1. Gold Vader

A Japanese jeweler has created a variety of Star Wars themed medals to commemorate the lastest installment in the series of famed movies, The Force Awakens.

2. Congress to honor American Fighter Aces

The veterans will be presented with a congressional gold medal on May 20 at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.

3. 'Apocalyptic' coins garnering attention

A California-based dealer that produces a series of "dead" coins has released it's eighth design, a blood-splattered bio-hazard copper buillon design. We can't make this stuff up, folks.

4. French honor former president De Gaulle with coins

Three new coins honoring Charles De Gaulle are among those being issued in a five-year series dubbed “From Clovis to the Republic.” The series celebrates famous French kings, rulers and presidents.

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 7:47 a.m. Thursday:

