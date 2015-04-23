Gold Darth Vader helmet, medals unveiled by Japanese jeweler
- Published: Apr 23, 2015, 4 AM
1. Gold Vader
A Japanese jeweler has created a variety of Star Wars themed medals to commemorate the lastest installment in the series of famed movies, The Force Awakens.
2. Congress to honor American Fighter Aces
The veterans will be presented with a congressional gold medal on May 20 at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.
Click here for further details.
3. 'Apocalyptic' coins garnering attention
A California-based dealer that produces a series of "dead" coins has released it's eighth design, a blood-splattered bio-hazard copper buillon design. We can't make this stuff up, folks.
4. French honor former president De Gaulle with coins
Three new coins honoring Charles De Gaulle are among those being issued in a five-year series dubbed “From Clovis to the Republic.” The series celebrates famous French kings, rulers and presidents.
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 7:47 a.m. Thursday:
6. Yesterday's most-viewed post
Langbord case: What are those 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagles worth?
7. Some social interaction
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio