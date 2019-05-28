Japan releasing circulating coin for new ruler

Coin images courtesy of the Ministry of Finance of Japan.

Japan is issuing new coins to celebrate the new emperor. The circulating 500-yen coin is due for release in October.

Japan has a new emperor, and the Japan Mint is issuing circulating and commemorative coins to mark the enthronement.

Japan’s new emperor, Naruhito, on May 1 formally ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne, replacing his father, Akihito, who abdicated a day earlier.

The Japanese Ministry of Finance announced on May 10 that a new circulating commemorative ringed-bimetallic 500-yen coin and a 10,000-yen gold coin would be issued to mark the occasion.

The 500-yen coin’s obverse depicts the imperial throne for the emperor, and the obverse of the gold coin shows a phoenix and auspicious clouds.

The reverse of both coins depicts the chrysanthemum crest of the Imperial House, wreathed by Betula grossa (Japanese cherry birch) and Rosa rugosa (Japanese rose).

The 500-yen coin, scheduled for release in October, weighs 7.1 grams, measures 26.5 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 5 million pieces, 30,000 of which will be sold in a special as-yet-unannounced version.

The Proof .999 fine gold coin weighs 20 grams measures 28 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces. The Ministry of Finance has not announced its release date.

Distributor PandaAmerica confirmed plans to offer the coins when they are released, with pricing establisbhed at that time. To learn more, visit the firm’s website.

