Japan celebrates Godzilla with medals in annual Proof, BU sets

All images courtesy of the Japan Mint.

2024 annual Brilliant Uncirculated and Proof sets from the Japan Mint celebrate the 70th anniversary of the first Godzilla movie, with special BU and Proof medals.

Japan celebrates the cinematic legacy of Godzilla with 2024 annual Brilliant Uncirculated and Proof coin sets.

The two sets each offer an exclusive medal showcasing the mega monster that wreaked havoc in movie lore. The newest entry in the franchise, “Godzilla Minus One,” released in 2023, is the 30th live-action Godzilla film, according to the Japan Mint, and it was “a huge hit in Japan and in the US nationwide respectively.”

(There are a total of 33 Japanese-language Godzilla movies, and five English-language movies).

The medals are joined by 2024 editions of all six circulating legal tender Japanese coins, the 1-, 5-, 10-, 50-, 100- and 500-yen denominations, to mark 70 years since the release of the first Godzilla movie.

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The circulating coins in the set are struck to the same size, weight and metal specifications as the standard circulating coins.

BU set details

The reddish-brass medal in the BU set weighs approximately 7.5 grams and measures 27 millimeters in diameter.

It depicts on the obverse Godzilla and a clock tower, a scene apparently from the 1954 movie.

A footprint, JAPAN MINT 2024, and other inscriptions appear on the reverse.

The BU set comes in a paper slipcover, and has a mintage of 50,000 pieces, with just 292 available outside of Japan.

Proof set details

The Proof set includes a .925 fine (sterling) silver medal, which weighs approximately 20 grams and measures 35 millimeters in diameter.

The obverse of the medal shows Godzilla facing the viewer head-on, the monster’s eyes aflame, a real flame in the foreground, and a horizon of red behind the scene.

The reverse carries an outline of the monster, with GODZILLA appearing several times, and licensing-related text as well.

The Proof finish is described by the Japan Mint as “a processing technique of engraving a minutely irregular surface to diffuse reflection and obtain a pearskin-like texture.”

The set comes in a paper slipcase and a leather display case.

The set has a mintage limit of 20,000 pieces, with 89 available outside of Japan.

Pricing, availability

Pricing has not yet been determined, but United States-based distributor PandaAmerica will carry the sets for U.S. buyers, for delivery in December.

To order, or learn more, visit the distributor’s website, www.pandaamerica.com.

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