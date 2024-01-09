Italy’s glow-in-the-dark African elephant €5 coin available

The 2023 African Elephant €5 coin from Italy’s Endangered Animals series is available from a U.S. distributor. The coins in the series feature glow-in-the-dark technology.

Italy’s glow-in-the-dark Endangered Animals coin series continues with a coin depicting the African Elephant.

The 2023 coin is a Proof base metal issue, the fourth in the Endangered Animals €5 series, following earlier issues dedicated to the tiger (2020), the polar bear (2021) and the jaguar (2022).

All of these coins in the series offer a glow-in-the-dark technology on the reverse.

The reverse depicts an African elephant in its natural habitat, in full color.

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The obverse is a composition of animal species living in harmony with the environment. The animals include the elephant, frog, eagle, turtle, whale, dolphins and toucan.

The coins weigh 9.3 grams and measure 26.95 millimeters in diameter.

The Endangered Animals coins were designed by Silvia Petrassi, whose last name appears on the common obverse.

The coin is presented in a capsule and has a mintage limited to 10,000 pieces.

The coin is available from U.S.-based distributor Royal Scandinavian Mint, for $57.35 at press time Jan. 2.

To order or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.rsmint.com.

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