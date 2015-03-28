Italy plans to celebrate 2015 Expo Milano with circulating coin

Italy honors the 2015 Expo Milano, scheduled to be held May 1 to October 31, with a circulating commemorative €2 coin in 2015.

Milan in Italy will host attendees from around the world for Expo Milano 2015.

To celebrate the international exhibition, the Instituto Poligrafico e Zecca Dello Stato, the Italian State Mint, is issuing a circulating commemorative €2 coin.

For six months, from May 1 to Oct. 31 2015, Milan will host the Universal Exposition, an international gathering for nations to share and show the best of their food technologies to promote healthy and safe foods that are available to all mankind as a guarantee of a sustainable and peaceful future.

The obverse of the coin features the Expo logo and a composition symbolizing the fertility of Earth: on a semicircle standing for the terrestrial globe, a seed fed by water and about to germinate; above the earth, a vine shoot, an olive branch and a sheaf of wheat growing out of a tree trunk. Above this is the inscription NUTRIRE IL PIANETA, which translates to “nourishing the planet.

Various inscriptions identify the Italian Republic as the issuer and the Italian Mint as minter, as well as Maria Grazia Urbani as the artist who created the design.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

The mintage and release date are to be announced by the Instituto Poligrafico e Zecca Dello Stato, the Italian State Mint.

To learn more about the coin, visit the Mint’s website.

Want more news about euro coins? We have you covered!

San Marino plans €2 coin marking birth of poet Dante Alighieri

Designs for joint €2 coin honoring European flag anniversary are due March 20

Battle of Waterloo 2-euro coin nixed after French objection

France plans 2015 circulating €2 coin marking peace after World War II