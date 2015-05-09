Italy marks World War I anniversary with Proof silver €10 coin

Italy remembers the 100th anniversary of its involvement in World War I with a Proof 2015 silver €10 coin.

Italy has joined the growing number of nations to issue a coin commemorating the centennial of World War I.

The Italian State Mint on May 5 released a Proof 2015 .925 fine silver €10 coin marking the 100th anniversary of Italian participation in the war, which came on May 24, 1915.

The obverse of the coin shows a forward-facing bust representing Italy with a melancholic attitude, her head wrapped with a band adorned with a five-pointed star. The design was inspired by the Vittoria Alata (Winged Victory) sculpture by Cesare Busnelli.

Inscriptions on the obverse include the nation’s name, the year of issue and the designer’s initial and surname, indicating that Luciana De Simoni created the obverse. A garland of olive branches is on the left and a garland of oak branches on the right, symbolizing glory and strength.

The reverse shows the sculptural group Sacrifice created by Leonardo Bistolfi for the monument erected in Rome in honor of Italian President Victor Emmanuel II. The sculpture represents a dying hero, kissed by a feminine figure embodying Liberty and Family, and supported by a man unchained by the hero’s sacrifice.

The face value, initial and surname for designer Uliana Pernazza and a legend translating to “Centennial of the First World War” also appear on the reverse.

The coin weighs 22 grams, measures 34 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces. It retails for €60.

For more information or to order the coin, visit the Italian State Mint (the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato) website.

More from CoinWorld.com:

92 percent of 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Sets reported sold

Q. David Bowers: Take a short quiz to test your numismatic knowledge

Treasure hunter Tommy Thompson reportedly had 500 gold coins sent to Belize

Sovereign for new sovereign: Royal Mint announces limited edition gold coin

U.S. Mint silver bullion sales down year-over-year for the third straight month [INFOGRAPHIC]

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!