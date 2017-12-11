The coin is a part of a set that also includes a €2 coin marking the 400th anniversary of the completion of St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice.

A 2017 Italy Proof silver €5 coin celebrates the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Rome. The coin’s reverse features graphic elements of Michelangelo’s Capitol Square, while the obverse shows the face of the Capitoline Venus.

The Italian State Mint’s new issue recognizes the historic event that took place on March 25, 1957, and established the European Economic Community, the forerunner to the European Union, and the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom). The treaties were signed by Italy, France, West Germany, Belgium, Luxemburg and the Netherlands in Rome.

The coin’s reverse features elements of Michelangelo’s Capitol Square, with three strips representing the European Parliament. The face value, the number 60, the 12 stars of the European Union, years 1957–2017, and an inscription translating to “Treaty of Rome” also appear on the reverse.

The coin’s obverse shows the face of the Capitoline Venus in the Capitoline Museum of Rome and a map of Europe with six enwining strips representing the founding member countries. Inscriptions REPUBBLICA ITALIANA and COLANERI (the name of the designer) are also included on the obverse.

The coin weighs 18 grams, measures 32 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces.

The special issue is available only in a set of 10 commemorative coins that also includes a €2 coin marking the 400th anniversary of the completion of St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice.

For information on pricing or to order the set, visit the Italian State Mint (the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato) website.