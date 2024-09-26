Italy issues €5 coin celebrating cuisine of Tuscany region

Italy honors the Tuscany region with a new colorful €5 coin, the eighth in a series showcasing the cuisine of Italy.

Italy’s Tuscany region is famed as a culinary powerhouse, inviting countless tourists to soak up the gustatory delights annually.

Tuscany is the latest subject, the eighth coin, in the Italian State Mint’s popular “Italy’s food and wine culture” coin series.

The Brilliant Uncirculated base metal €5 coin features a design by Marta Bonifacio that is emblematic of the delicious dining awaiting visitors to Tuscany.

The obverse shows in color the typical Tuscan cantucci and vin santo.

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Cantucci are fragrant little treats known as the kings of the Italian almond biscotti. Vin santo (“holy wine”) is sweet and velvety with a lingering nutty aroma. At the end of a meal, dipping homemade cantucci in a glass of classic vin santo is a celebration of a unique, unmistakable harmony.

In the background, bichromatic marble inlays, typical of Tuscan Romanesque architecture, delimit a window, its decorations inspired by the façade of the Abbey of San Miniato al Monte in Florence, from which the view shows Brunelleschi’s dome of the Florence Cathedral, the Bell Tower of Giotto and the Arnolfo Tower of Palazzo Vecchio.

The reverse features the characteristic landscape of the Sienese hills with expanses of vineyards crowned with cypresses and the Tuscan coast on the Tyrrhenian Sea; above, in the center is the winged horse Pegasus inserted into a Samnite shield in symbol of the Tuscany region.

The coin weighs 10.25 grams and measures 26.95 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 7,000 pieces, and comes on a printed card. United States-based distributor Royal Scandinavian Mint offers the coin for $49.95.

To order, or learn more, visit the distributor website, www.rsmint.com.

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