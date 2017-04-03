Italy issues 2017 circulating commemorative €2 coin

Coin image courtesy of the Official Journal of the European Union.

One of the most famous and impressive monuments in Venice is St. Mark’s Basilica.

The church is now being honored on Italy’s newest circulating commemorative €2 coin, released March 22.

The Basilica is one of the finest examples of Byzantine architecture and, according to the Italian State Mint, a real symbol of the greatness of the “Serenissima” or the Most Serene, as the Republic of Venice was once known.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Construction of the present Basilica began in 1063 on the same spot where a chapel had been built in the ninth century to house and honor the earthly remains of St. Mark, once they were transferred to Venice from Alexandria.

The coin's obverse depicts the façade of St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice; in exergue, 1617 and 2017, the respective years of completion of the Basilica and of the coin’s issue, flank the monogram of the Italian Republic RI; below, the inscription SAN MARCO; on the right, LDS, the initials of designer Luciana De Simoni; above, VENEZIA and the R Mint mark of the Mint of Rome.

The fight against the paper dollar has been renewed: Inside Coin World: Newly introduced legislation on Capitol Hill is not the first attack on the paper dollar. Calls for its elimination have been voiced since the 1970s.

The reverse carries the common European map design.

The 12 stars of the European flag appear on both sides of the ringed-bimetallic €2 coin.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.